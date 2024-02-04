Hollywood Music Producer, Who Worked With Travis Scott, Shot Dead By Homeless Woman

William James Edwards III was found in "grave condition" in his vehicle

A 27-year-old homeless California woman has been accused of shooting and killing a Hollywood music producer in Santa Monica. William James Edwards III – who has worked with musicians such as Travis Scott and Lil Cobaine – was shot inside his car.

William James Edwards III was found in “grave condition” in his vehicle parked on a Santa Monica street on January 25. The 46-year-old producer died shortly after in the hospital he was rushed to.

The accused, Kayla Delise Mackie, was charged with the crime on Tuesday, five days after the attack. Mackie is also wanted for other crimes including “an armed robbery and an attempted homicide.”

As per an official statement by the Santa Monica Police Department, the motive of the crime remains unknown.

The police department, in its statement, said, “On January 25th at approximately 10:25 AM, Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a call of Shots Fired in the 2600 block of 29th Street in Santa Monica. Officers located the victim of the shooting seated in his parked vehicle. The victim, identified as William Edwards III, a 46-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was transported to a local hospital in grave condition and died at the hospital. The motive for the crime is still being investigated.”

About Mackie's crime and her subsequent detainment, the department shared, “SMPD located suspect Kayla Delise Mackie the following morning in West Los Angeles where she was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed she was responsible for additional crimes in Los Angeles, including an armed robbery and an attempted homicide. On January 30, 2024, the District Attorney filed a murder charge (187(a) PC) for the Santa Monica homicide as well as additional charges related to the Los Angeles incidents.”

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock also issued a statement regarding the matter. He said: “Last week's senseless killing on 29th Street has left all of us shocked. My heart goes out to Mr. Edwards' family and friends, and my thoughts are with all who were affected by this tragic event.”

“Nothing can take away the pain this incident has brought to Edwards' loved ones and our community as a whole. But I am proud of the outstanding police work our officers exhibited, quickly apprehending the suspect and ensuring she will be brought to justice. I stand behind the strong message from Santa Monica Police: There is no place for any type of violence in our city,” Mr Brock added.

Lil Cobaine mourned Edwards' death on social media, referring to the music producer as "family.”

“There are so many important memories we shared, so many laughs, cries, fights, breakthroughs and iconic stories you told me that people couldn't even fathom and I'll respect your privacy like I always have and will continue to do. your secrets and epic endeavours will always be safe with me,” an excerpt from the rapper's post reads.

In his note, Lil Cobaine also referred to a GoFundMe to support Edwards' family. Edwards is survived by his wife and two young sons.

