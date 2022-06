Kevin Spacey has been told that the next hearing had been set for July 14 in south London.

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was on Thursday given unconditional bail when he appeared at a London court charged with sex offences against three men.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram, sitting at Westminster Magistrates Court, told the 62-year-old star that the next hearing had been set for July 14 at Southwark Crown Court, in south London.

