'Hold Polls By December': Bangladesh Army Chief As Rift Widens With Yunus

Speculation of a rift between the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh and the military deepened on Wednesday after Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said elections in the country should be held by December.

Addressing army officers at a programme in the Dhaka cantonment, General Zaman said that his stance on holding the elections remains unchanged and only an elected government can determine the future of a country, Bangladeshi media reported.

The Army Chief's remarks came amid allegations that the interim government led by Chief Adviser Yunus, which came to power in August after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit and flee the country due to widespread protests by student groups, is delaying the electoral process in a bid to hold on to power.

Local reports suggested that all meetings, rallies and processions have been banned around Sena Niwas, the residence of the Army Chief, amid apprehension that Islamic groups such as the Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, which are using the students' uprising as a front to back Muhammad Yunus, may try to hold agitations.

General Zaman's remarks on Wednesday also came at a time when he has locked horns with the interim government over setting up a "humanitarian corridor" to tackle the Rohingya crisis. During his address to all "available officers", he said that a decision in this regard should come from an elected government that must follow the due process, Bangladeshi media reported.

The interim government has been trying to get the Army Chief to agree on the plan for a corridor and has even sought the assistance of foreign diplomats to address the matter, but in vain.

In his speech, General Zaman reiterated the army's commitment that it would never engage in activities that could compromise national sovereignty, in an apparent message that the interim government was a temporary arrangement till the elections.

The Army Chief said he is not aware of any reforms that are being carried out as the same were not discussed with him. Experts said this remark hinted at the interim government's inclination to transfer operational control of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram port to foreign entities. General Zaman said "such a decision should be taken by a political government", sources said.

The interim government, however, denied reports of a rift with the military.

"We are also hearing a lot of these things but as the night progresses, these voices get louder. But I can tell you that these are all rumours. There was a big meeting on law and order under the leadership of the Chief Adviser and the army chief, navy chief and air force chief were present. The Home Adviser and National Security Adviser were also present. Even our Foreign Adviser was present. They reviewed the country's law and order situation," Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, told Bangladeshi media.

Asked if the meeting was held to discuss law and order or to tackle the army, he said: "The armed forces have been deployed in the country. So, their operations also have to be reviewed. These issues were discussed."

He added: "There are rumours about General Waker, and I don't know who is deriving pleasure by spreading these rumours. I think there is an attempt to create instability in the country by spreading these rumours. General Waker and Professor Yunus have a very good relationship, and he comes once or twice every month, and they discuss things. Sir (Professor Yunus) also goes to the AFD (Armed Forces Division). They hold talks regularly."