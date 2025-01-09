"His Hatred Of Humanity Includes Israel": Elon Musk's Attack On George Soros

Tesla CEO and close aide to US President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk, has once again targeted billionaire George Soros, saying the latter's alleged "hatred of humanity includes Israel".

Mr Musk, who is the owner of X, made the remarks as he shared a news report on Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan hitting out at Mr Soros for pumping $15 million into non-governmental organisations supporting the Hamas militant group.

"George Soros's hatred of humanity includes Israel btw," Mr Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

George Soros's hatred of humanity includes Israel btw pic.twitter.com/LY6UPblsh9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Mr Musk's comments are just the latest in a series of attacks on Mr Soros, who was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US, by President Joe Biden recently.

Mr Musk had slammed the decision and called it a "travesty".

Earlier, the Tesla CEO had shared a meme, comparing Mr Soros to a Star Wars villain.

The meme depicted Mr Soros as Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, from the Star Wars saga. In the film series, Palpatine appears as a kind, democratic ruler while secretly plotting to take control of the galaxy as the Sith Lord Darth Sidious.

Mr Musk's meme suggested that Mr Soros might similarly be hiding his true motives while presenting himself as a philanthropist, with the caption, "George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting".

The billionaire investor and philanthropist has long been a target of criticism, particularly from conservative figures.

Last year, Mr Musk said the philanthropist reminds him of Magneto, the mutant supervillain in the X-Men comic books. He also doubled-down on his attack in an exchange with investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein and said Mr Soros "hates humanity", providing no substantiation for his claim.