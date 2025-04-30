"His Broken English": Indian American Democrat Trolled Over Call To Impeach Trump

Indian-American Democrat Shri Thanedar has hit back at right-wing commentator-author Dinesh D'Souza for his recent remark suggesting if he remained in India, he would still be a municipal clerk or waiter.

In response to Mr D'Souza's comment, Mr Thanedar said he grew up in India and his father was a clerk. In a post on X, he said, "I did grow up in India. My dad was a clerk. Then I found my American Dream. Now I'm helping many other Americans achieve their dreams."

He also took a dig at Mr D'Souza's past legal cases, saying, "If you need help recovering from your felony, please let me know. Happy to help."

Mr D'Souza posted a video of Mr Thanedar introducing seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. He criticised Mr Thanedar's English, calling it "broken", adding he was in the US because of the country's diversity initiatives.

He wrote, "If this guy lived in India, he would be a municipal clerk or waiter. Here he thrives because of diversity."

"On the Left, his broken English and semi-illiterate solecisms are seen as positive traits. We need fewer people like him in this country," Mr D'Souza, who has often courted criticism for his conspiracy theories, said.

Soon after, Mr Thanedar's son, Neil Thanedar, took potshots at Mr D'Souza and highlighted his father's achievements.

From growing up in India to moving to the US and helping hundreds of people get jobs and eventually becoming a US congressman, he said, "He did live in India as a kid. Then he worked multiple jobs while graduating from college by 18, then made it to America, then started multiple businesses, then employed hundreds of Americans, then became a US Congressman."

Mr D'Souza further commented on his post and asked him why he was being labelled a "felon" when he had accomplished a lot, including writing best-selling books, making successful films, and working in the White House.

He wrote, "My son in law is 30 years old and he's a US Congressman. I too grew up in India, and I've written bestselling books, made record-breaking films, worked in the White House, been president of a college and a scholar at Stanford. So what makes me just a felon?"

In response, Neil Thanedar slammed Mr D'Souza, saying, "Your books and movies spew hate. You get conservative jobs and can't keep them. The biggest award you've earned is a pardon. So, yes, felon goes first."

He further asked him to stop making fun of successful Americans, such as his father, to gain attention. He wrote, "Stop trolling successful Americans for views."

On Monday, Shri Thanedar filed seven articles of impeachment against the president and called his activities "unconstitutional."

He said, "We do not have kings. We have presidents and there is a reason why. The activities of this president are unconstitutional and he has no regard for democracy."

