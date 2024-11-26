"Urge Bangladesh To Ensure Minorities' Safety": India On Arrest Of Hindu Priest

India on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu priest and a religious minority leader in Bangladesh. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, was arrested at a Dhaka airport on Monday afternoon.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," the statement read.

The MEA also expressed concern over the fact that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges have been pressed against a religious leader who was presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.

Our statement on the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das:https://t.co/HbaFUPWds0 pic.twitter.com/cdgSx6iUQb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2024

"There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," MEA said.

"We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the statement added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, leader was first detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Chattogram, according to a report by The Daily Star.

The sedition case against the religious leader and 18 others was filed on October 31 in Chattogram, the report said.

His arrest came amid tensions over minority rights in the South Asian country that has seen widespread political violence since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Hindus comprise approximately 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million people. Since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina, the new military-backed interim government led by Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for failing to curb a spike in violence against minorities.