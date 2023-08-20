Hillary Clinton Trends On X As Hurricane Hilary Grips Parts Of US, Mexico

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken the internet by storm -- pun intended. Hillary Clinton memes have been flooding the internet after the Southwestern United States and Mexico's Baja California peninsula were hit by a powerful storm named Hurricane Hilary.

Now, many first thought that Hurricane Hilary was named after Hillary Clinton. Well, it wasn't. This created a huge buzz on the internet. With innumerable users flooding X with several memes, the hashtag “Hillary Clinton” is now trending along with the hashtag “Hurricane Hilary.”

A user shared two pictures -- while one gives a glimpse of the route of Hurricane Hilary, the other has Hillary Clinton sitting with a goofy facial expression and a mic in her hand. The user wrote, “Let the Hurricane Hilary jokes begin.”

One meme video shows the map of Mexico and the United States with the former Democratic presidential nominee's face and hilarious expression used to exhibit the movement of Hurricane Hilary. Hinting at the storm moving upwards, Hillary Clinton is also seen moving to match the hurricane's speed. While sharing the meme video, the user wrote, “Hurricane Hilary is about to Arkancide Southern California.”

Another X post read, “I came to Twitter for Hurricane Hilary - Hilary Clinton memes. People, please don't disappoint.” The user ended the post with hashtags “Hurricane Hilary”, and “Hilary Clinton”.

It must be noted that in the 1950s, the United States adopted a system that named storms after women and followed an alphabetical progression. As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, by 1978, both male and female names were used to identify Northern Pacific storms.

With winds 110 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour), portions of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and the Southwestern United States are witnessing heavy rains due to Hurricane Hilary.

The officials have warned about the powerful hurricane, claiming that it was likely to cause “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding, reported news agency AFP.

Citing the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the report revealed that Hurricane Hilary weekend on Saturday, from a powerful Category 4 storm to Category 2.

However, it was still considered capable of “extensive damage,” as through Sunday morning the hurricane conditions were expected to continue along the Baja California coast.