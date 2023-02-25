'Highly Value' China's Efforts To Settle Ukraine War, Says Moscow

Russia said Friday it appreciated Beijing's efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict. (File)

Russia said Friday it appreciated Beijing's efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict but insisted any solution to the crisis should recognise Russia's control over four Ukrainian regions.

"We highly value the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means," the foreign ministry said, but added any settlement must recognise "the new territorial realities".

