Highlights: PM Modi, UK's Boris Johnson Hold Joint Press Conference

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed an India-UK joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in India on a two-day visit for the first time since he took office as the UK PM.
Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday where he met with PM Modi as the UK looks to increase its footprint in defence production in India, and new cooperation on clean & renewable energy.
Here are the Highlights of the India-UK Press Conference:
- PM Modi: I welcome UK PM Boris Johnson to India. This may be his first visit, but he knows India very well. He has contributed greatly in enhancing the India-UK ties.
- PM Modi: We have discussed in detail our strategic and defence partnership. We also spoke about a free trade deal between the two nations. This will be ready by the year-end. This will be on similar lines as that of the India-Australia free trade agreement that we signed recently.
- PM Modi: We welcome UK's keenness on manufacturing in India, especially in the defence sector, and in making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' a success. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.
- PM Modi: India and UK will co-develop a $100 million initiative to battle the issue of climate-change by funding tech firms and start-ups.
- PM Modi: We have focused on dialogue between the nations in the Russia-Ukraine war and have always maintained that the sovereignty and integrity of both nations be maintained. We also reiterated our appeal for a democratic and inclusive government in Afghanistan.
- PM Johnson: I thank my khaas dost Narendra, and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere.
- PM Johnson: We work with India to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and we share a common vision for that.
- PM Johnson: We aim to have a new free trade agreement by Diwali... I have urged officals to get it done by Diwali. We appreciate the tariffs being dropped by India on certain goods and commodities and in return, we too are dropping some tariffs we levy.
- PM Johnson: We also look forward to the close cooperation shared between the UK's NHS and India's health services.