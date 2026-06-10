High Demand, Slow Output: Why Patriot Missiles Supply Can't Keep Up With Wars

Patriot missiles are among the world's most sought-after air defence weapons. They can be launched within seconds to intercept incoming threats, but building one is a much slower process. In fact, getting a new Patriot interceptor from the factory floor to military stockpiles can take more than two years, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The growing demand is putting pressure on manufacturers as conflicts in different parts of the world continue to consume existing supplies. The United States, Ukraine and several US allies are all relying on Patriot systems, creating a long line of customers waiting for deliveries.

To meet rising demand, the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin recently agreed to significantly increase production of the PAC-3 MSE, the latest Patriot interceptor model. The goal is to produce around 2,000 missiles annually. However, reaching that level will take time, with the company not expecting to hit the target until the end of the decade.

One major reason is the complexity of the supply chain. A Patriot missile is made up of parts sourced from hundreds of companies. Lockheed works with more than 400 suppliers, and many of those businesses also provide components for other military programmes. That means increasing production of Patriot missiles often affects other defence projects competing for the same materials and parts.

Some components are particularly difficult to replace. Certain electronic systems inside the missile rely on older technology that is no longer widely produced, forcing manufacturers to source specialised equipment from overseas suppliers.

Another challenge involves the missile's seeker, the device located in the nose section that helps the interceptor find and track incoming targets. Production of this key component currently comes from a single Boeing facility, creating another bottleneck in the manufacturing process.

Companies across the supply chain are now trying to speed things up. Boeing says it has introduced more robotic equipment and expanded its supplier network to increase seeker production.

L3Harris, which provides rocket motors, is also working to expand manufacturing capacity.

Still, industry executives say producing more missiles is not simply about building more of one part. “You need the whole ecosystem to line up,” L3Harris Chief Executive Chris Kubasik said at a recent investor conference, as quoted by WSJ. “If we quadruple a missile, we've got to quadruple the cases. We've got to quadruple the igniters, valves, the throttles. It's a great opportunity.”

For now, demand continues to outpace supply, leaving governments searching for ways to rebuild inventories while waiting for production lines to catch up.