Hezbollah "Broken" Since Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Killing: Israel Minister

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said Hezbollah had been "battered and broken" following continuous strikes against the group and the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

During a briefing with the northern command, Gallant said Hezbollah "is a battered and broken organisation, without significant command and fire capabilities, with a disintegrated leadership following the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah". Earlier on Tuesday the military said about 85 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel.

