Hezbollah "Broken" Since Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Killing: Israel Minister

During a briefing with the northern command, Gallant said Hezbollah "is a battered and broken organisation, without significant command and fire capabilities, with a disintegrated leadership following the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah".

Read Time: 1 min
Earlier on Tuesday the military said about 85 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at Israel. (File)
Jerusalem:

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said Hezbollah had been "battered and broken" following continuous strikes against the group and the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

During a briefing with the northern command, Gallant said Hezbollah "is a battered and broken organisation, without significant command and fire capabilities, with a disintegrated leadership following the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah". Earlier on Tuesday the military said about 85 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel.

