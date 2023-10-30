Hero Police Dog Stabbed To Death By Armed Robber In US

Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association also paid a tribute to Kenzo on Instagram.

A hero police dog was stabbed to death while searching for an armed robbery suspect on Friday night. K-9, Kenzo died of its injuries. According to Tucson.com, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were looking for the two male suspects when they saw a man enter a fenced-in commercial yard at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The deputies sent Kenzo inside to search the area. When the canine did not come back, deputies went in to search for Kenzo. They found Kenzo lying next to one of the suspects and suffered life-threatening injuries, the department said in a release.

They rushed the dog to the veterinarian, but Kenzo couldn't be saved. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Kenzo had injuries that were consistent with stab wounds, and a necropsy will be scheduled.

An investigation is ongoing. "We are saddened by the loss of K-9 Kenzo and reminded of the dangers our deputies face along with their K-9 partners who serve right beside them," said the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association also paid a tribute to Kenzo on Instagram. The caption reads, "We are saddened to learn of the death of @pimasheriff K9 Kenzo. K9 Kenzo was tragically killed in the line of duty while protecting his handler and additional deputies. Please keep the Pima County K9 Unit, Pima County Deputies and K9 Kenzo's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Further in the investigation, two men Cody D. Bartlett, 36 and Juan Tacho, 32 were arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.