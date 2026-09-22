Heavy Rain Alert In Nepal Month After Devastating Flash Floods

Two western Nepali provinces -- Gandaki and Lumbini -- are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds between Friday and Sunday, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Some areas of the two provinces could also receive extremely heavy rainfall during the September 25 to 27 period, according to the department's Weather Forecasting Division.

The department urged people to remain alert as the rain could trigger floods, landslides and mudslides, while urban and terai (foothill) areas could face inundation.

Senior meteorologist Binod Pokharel said the forecast of heavy rainfall in Nepal between September 24 and 28 remains in place, although weather models differ on the amount and areas likely to be affected.

"Although different models show some variation in the amount of rainfall, which could exceed 400 millimetres, and the areas affected, they all point to the possibility of heavy rain," Pokharel said in a social media post.

He urged people to remain alert and prepare for the risks associated with heavy rainfall.

According to Pokharel, Koshi and Bagmati provinces are likely to receive normal rainfall on September 23 and 24, while Madhes province could receive rain on September 24 and 25.

Gandaki and Lumbini are expected to receive rainfall from September 24 to 28, while Karnali and Sudurpaschim could receive rain from September 25 to 27, he said.

Pokharel advised those planning to trek in the mountain regions to return by Thursday and urged trekkers to check weather forecasts before making plans.

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