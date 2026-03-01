'He Bet on Bombs': Mystery Trader Made Rs 4 Crore On Tehran Strike Before Missiles Hit

Three hours after bombs struck Tehran in a joint U.S.-Israel operation, one anonymous trader was already counting his winnings.

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform where users buy and sell "YES" or "NO" shares on real-world events, a wallet known as "Magamyman" turned a controversial wager into a windfall. According to blockchain data, the account collected $431,146 after betting "YES" on a strike scenario weeks before the first missile was reported.

The trade was placed when markets priced the probability at 27 cents, implying just a 27% chance of military action. While diplomats were still negotiating and Oman's foreign minister was signaling that peace talks were within reach, the wallet poured in $235,947 on the "YES" side.

When the market resolved, each winning share paid out $1.

The payout wasn't a one-off.

Crypto watchers claim the same account has made 88 Iran-focused predictions since October 2024: every single one tied to escalating deadlines, strike scenarios, or geopolitical flashpoints. Not the Super Bowl. Not U.S. elections. Not Bitcoin. Just Iran.

In another instance cited by traders, the wallet allegedly won $278,079 betting that Israel would strike Iran by January 31. Now, even as missiles reportedly continue to fly, the account has fresh positions open, including $78,000 on a "US strikes Iran by March 1" market.

The timing is what has triggered alarm.

Separate X posts allege the account placed a key trade 71 minutes before news of the strike became public, turning roughly $87,000 into more than half a million dollars overnight when odds were sitting at 17%.

Polymarket itself operates as a decentralized prediction market. Users connect crypto wallets, deposit USDC stablecoins, and trade shares priced between $0 and $1. The price reflects crowd probability, 17 cents equals a 17% perceived chance. When an outcome is confirmed, winning shares pay $1 automatically.

Supporters argue prediction markets aggregate information efficiently and often outperform pundits. Critics counter that markets tied to military action risk becoming vehicles for profiteering or worse, insider trading.

A Trump connection?

Donald Trump Jr. sits on Polymarket's advisory board, and his firm invested heavily in the platform last year. Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission previously had active investigations into Polymarket. Those probes were dropped after Donald Trump returned to office, according to public statements cited online.

There is no public evidence linking the "Magamyman" wallet to any government official or insider. But the optics, precise bets, repeated wins, and timing that appears razor sharp, have prompted calls for oversight.

"Prediction markets cannot be a vehicle for profiting off advance knowledge of military action," an analyst said on X. "We need answers, transparency, and oversight."