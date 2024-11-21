Advertisement

"Have Right To Strike...": Putin's Veiled Warning To US, UK

"We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities," Putin said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Have Right To Strike...": Putin's Veiled Warning To US, UK
In the event of an escalation, Putin said Russia will respond just as 'decisively'.
Moscow, Russia:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow has the right to strike military targets of countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to hit Russian territory.

"We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities," Putin said.

"In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com