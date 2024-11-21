"Have Right To Strike...": Putin's Veiled Warning To US, UK

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow has the right to strike military targets of countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to hit Russian territory.

"We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities," Putin said.

"In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively," he added.

