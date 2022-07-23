Have 'Nothing To Do' With Strike On Ukraine's Odessa Port: Russia To Turkey

Such an incident really worried us: Turkey's Defense Minister.

Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odessa port.

"In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.

"The fact that such an incident took place right after the agreement we made yesterday really worried us," he added.

