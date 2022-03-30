'Have Not Seen My Children In 5 Weeks': Ukraine Minister To NDTV

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its second month

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, on Wednesday said that he has not seen seen his children in five months due to the Russian invasion, shining a light on the emotional and psychological impact of the war.

"Russian attacks have killed hundreds of women and children in Ukraine. I haven't seen my own children in 5 weeks. I speak to them on phone sometimes. I also have two dogs and have not seen them either. It is shameful; it is devastating," said the 40-year-old Kuleba.

Sanctions-wise, the Minister said a lot has been done, but "as long as the war continues, more needs to be done".

"We (Ukraine) are on the right side of history. We have the right to demand our rights," he said, stressing that his country has to fight at all costs. "We have no right to lose this war."

"We want Russia's constructive words to be matched with constructive moves. We are on the right side of history. We didn't invade anyone. The initial assumption that the war would be over in a couple of day has been proven wrong. Now, we are in the second month," said Mr Kuleba.