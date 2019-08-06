Hassan Rouhani Says Iran Favours Talks With US If It Lifts Sanctions

Rouhani says Iran favours talks but US must lift sanctions.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran favours talks with Washington but the United States must first lift sanctions it imposed on the Islamic republic.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran favours talks and negotiations and, if the US really wants to talk, before anything else it should lift all sanctions," Rouhani said in televised remarks

