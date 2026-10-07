"Never Happened Before": US Criminologist On Christa Pike Being Conscious After Lethal Injection

US death row inmate Christa Pike is conscious and able to speak after surviving a failed execution attempt in Tennessee last week, her lawyers said. According to BBC, Pike, 50, remains in hospital and is receiving critical medical care. Her lawyers said she is currently handcuffed and shackled to her hospital bed and that her long-term prognosis remains unclear.

Pike was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on September 30 for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. However, the execution failed after officials administered two doses of the lethal drug pentobarbital. She was taken to a Nashville hospital in critical condition and remained unconscious for several days while doctors treated her and worked to clear the drug from her system.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pike's lawyers thanked the first responders and hospital staff for treating her with care.

"Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking and continues to receive critical medical care. Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery," attorneys for Pike said in a statement.

"She is the only person known to have survived a complete execution attempt in the US. Christa is a survivor and will take recovery one day at a time. We continue to ask the Governor of Tennessee to commute Christa Pike's sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole," Pike's attorneys added.

Her lawyers said Pike had suffered severe damage to her arms during the attempted execution. One of her attorneys, Randy Spivey, previously said several needles had been used in her left arm during the procedure, with one appearing bent when it was removed.

Pike's defence team had warned before the execution that officials could have difficulty finding a suitable vein. Her medical history reportedly includes thrombocytosis, a condition that can cause excessive blood clotting, as well as small veins.

Dr Joel Zivot, an anaesthesiologist advising Pike's defence team, said her survival was highly unusual. He said the two doses of pentobarbital would normally have been fatal if the drug had entered her bloodstream in the expected manner. "Most people who get lethal injection die from it. In fact, pretty much everyone, except Christa. So, the fact that she survived it... was unusual," he told the BBC.

One possible explanation, he said, is that the drug may have spread into tissue under Pike's skin rather than entering her bloodstream properly. However, doctors still do not know how much of the drug entered her system or what its long-term effects will be.

Deborah Denno, a criminologist and professor at Fordham Law School who studies executions, said Pike's case appeared to be unprecedented. She said there had been other instances of prisoners surviving attempted executions, but those cases involved executioners being unable to successfully inject the lethal drugs into a vein. In Pike's case, lethal drugs were administered, but she survived.

Witnesses to the execution said Pike appeared to struggle for an extended period after the first injection before a second dose was administered. She was eventually taken to hospital and placed on a ventilator.

The failed execution has triggered widespread criticism and renewed debate over lethal injections and the death penalty. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has suspended executions in the state for the rest of the year. Frank Strada, the state's prisons chief, has also announced plans to resign following the incident.

Authorities have not yet said whether Tennessee will make another attempt to execute Pike or explained exactly what went wrong during the procedure.

Pike was 18 when she and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, killed Slemmer in 1995. Prosecutors said Pike believed Slemmer was trying to take Shipp away from her. The two lured Slemmer into a wooded area near the University of Tennessee, where Pike attacked her with a box cutter before striking her with a rock. Shipp, who was 17 at the time, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Pike received the death penalty.

Pike has never denied her involvement in the killing. "I was a mentally ill 18-year-old kid. It took me numerous years to even realise the gravity of what I'd done. Even more to accept how many lives I affected. I took the life of someone's child, sister, or friend. It sickens me now to think I had the ability to commit such a crime," Pike said in a statement that was included in her clemency petition.

Her lawyers have highlighted her history of abuse and mental health problems, as well as nearly three decades spent in solitary confinement on death row. Pike's lawyers are due to appear in court in Nashville on Wednesday. They are also calling on Governor Lee to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment without parole.