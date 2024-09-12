Harvey Weinstein To Stand In Court On Rape Charges Again

The judge overseeing the case has set November 12 as a tentative trial date. (File)

Prosecutors are preparing to retry Harvey Weinstein on rape charges after a previous conviction against the former Hollywood producer was overturned.

Weinstein, who is currently at New York's Rikers Island prison, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital on Sunday to undergo emergency heart surgery after experiencing severe chest pains.

His lawyers are expected in court on Thursday. However, it is unclear whether he will present as his lawyers have said he has health problems.

The judge overseeing the case has set November 12 as a tentative trial date.

The 72-year-old is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court. He had also been found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of actor Jessica Mann and of forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Miriam Haley by a New York court in February 2020.

But the New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in April, saying that Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

This was one of the defining cases of the Me Too movement. Weinstein has denied any non consensual sexual encounters with anyone.

At a July hearing, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said they intend to bring new charges for "additional violent sexual assaults" of more women who have agreed to testify.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Last week, British prosecutors dropped indecent assault charges against the Miramax film studio co-founder after concluding there was no realistic chance of securing a conviction.