Disgraced movie titan Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday on three counts of sexual assault that took place in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers.

A jury in Los Angeles deliberated for two weeks before finding the "Shakespeare in Love" producer guilty of three instances of sexual assault against one woman. The jury did not reach a verdict on other charges.

