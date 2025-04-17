Advertisement

Harvard Loses $2.7 Million In DHS Grants Amid Trump's Funding Freeze

"This action follows President Donald J. Trump's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University

Trump administration cuts funding to Harvard, citing "radical ideology."
Washington:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation on Wednesday of two DHS grants totaling over $2.7 million to Harvard University.

"This action follows President Donald J. Trump's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University, proposing the revocation of its tax-exempt status over its radical ideology," Noem said in a statement.

