Harvard Loses $2.7 Million In DHS Grants Amid Trump's Funding Freeze

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation on Wednesday of two DHS grants totaling over $2.7 million to Harvard University.

"This action follows President Donald J. Trump's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University, proposing the revocation of its tax-exempt status over its radical ideology," Noem said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)