Meet Chandigarh’s Harmeet Dhillon, Named Assistant Attorney General By Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. “I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Ms Dhillon, an accomplished attorney, has made headlines for her legal battles against big tech companies, her defence of religious freedom during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her challenges to corporate policies she deems discriminatory, Trump said.



Who is Harmeet Dhillon?