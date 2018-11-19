Happy International Men's Day 2018: History, Importance And Significance Of Men's Day

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 to raise awareness about men's mental health (File)

While the world celebrates Women's Day with great pomp and celebrations, International Men's Day, celebrated on November 19, passes off a little quietly. So we bring to you everything that you need to know about International Men's Day. International Men's Day is celebrated globally on November 19 to raise awareness about men's mental health. Each year, the world celebrates International Men's Day to highlight the state of men's mental health and address male suicide.

Since 1999, International Men's Day was curated and revived to build a men's movement globally that promotes an ideology encouraging peace and resolving of disputes. The annual celebration of International Men's Day on November 19 is for a global concern for problems related to men that affect families and the rest of society.

As suicide has been found to be the biggest killer of men under the age of 45, International Men's Day aims to create a space for men to talk about mental health. International Men's Day tries to encourage men globally to be more embracing and open about mental health issues. International Men's Day is a space to promote constructive dialogue between sexes for greater understanding and tolerance.

First conceived in the February of 1991, the project of International Men's Day was inaugurated a year later-- in February 1992. The project of International Men's Day was revived in 1999 in the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago. Jerome Teelucksing, a doctor from Trinidad and Tobago, chose November 19 to celebrate International Men's Day in honour of his father's birthday.

International Men's Day, Dr Teelucksingh believed, is not just a gendered day but an event to address issues relating to men and boys. International Men's Day also aims to celebrate "invisible" men who positively influence their gender, are inspiring role models for boys and try to raise awareness of men's mental health. International Men's Day tries to create a conversation around things like mental health, toxic masculinity and the prevalence of male suicide.

International Men's Day also explores issues like real-life options, poverty, hunger, homelessness, fatherlessness, parental alienation, mass incarceration, religious and ethnic intolerance which may prevent men and boys from living healthier, purpose-driven, and longer lives.

So, today is the time for you to make a difference in this world on International Men's Day, to be more empathetic and open in understanding gender.