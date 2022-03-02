Happy Ash Wednesday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp Statuses That You Can Share

Happy Ash Wednesday 2022: To mark the day we have come up with a list of greetings, messages and WhatsApp status that you can send to your close friends and relatives.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day fasting period observed by Christians. Ash Wednesday comes 46 days before Easter Sunday (April 17). Today, as a part of the practice, people apply ash on their foreheads. When a priest applies ash to a person's forehead, he says, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return." And, to mark the day we have come up with a list of greetings, messages and WhatsApp status that you can send to your close friends and relatives.

- Warm wishes on Ash Wednesday to everyone. On this day, let us remind ourselves that none of us are here forever and everything will turn into dust one day.

- We are taught to stick together and learn from our reflections on this great and holy occasion of this Happy Ash Wednesday 2022

- In this world, the day you will find yourself, you will find God and the peace for which you have been longing for long. 

- Ash Wednesday is a day full of happiness. The source of all misery is the illusion that we are anything but dust in ourselves.

- Most merciful Lord we come this great day of Ash Wednesday praying as we remember our Lord Jesus' trek towards Calvary. Happy Ash Wednesday 2022

- Let us live our lives to the fullest, let us face every challenge that comes before us. Wishing everyone a Happy Ash Wednesday.

- Ash Wednesday is the day to ponder over our mortality. Today is the day to celebrate life as we realise that we all will turn into dust one day.

