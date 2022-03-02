Lent Begins With Ash Wednesday: Know The History And Significance Of This Spiritual Season

Lent begins with Ash Wednesday when people head to church for a special service. AFP

Lent, the solemn six-week period of fasting and penitence, is among the most important times of the year for Christians around the world. It starts with Ash Wednesday — this year on March 2 — and ends a day before Easter (April 17 this time) which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Lent lasts for 40 days, excluding the six Sundays, and represents Jesus' time in the wilderness, praying and fasting, and being tempted by Satan. Lenten practices, in a nutshell, are all about bringing about a change from within, about a change of heart.

History and significance

Lent follows the liturgical calendar, and so, the date changes each year. It begins with Ash Wednesday when people head to church for a special service. The priest shares a sermon that is reflective in nature and centered around confession. At the end of it, the priest dips his finger in ash and applies it on their forehead, saying, “From dust you came and to dust you shall return”. The ash represents mortality as well as sinfulness. The ashes are typically prepared by burning palm branches in a cross pattern during Palm Sunday in the preceding week.

In some parts, the day before Ash Wednesday is observed as Mardi Gras or Shrove Tuesday with people marking the occasion with anything from pancakes to wild partying as the last hurrah before penitence season.

While there is no Biblical reference to Ash Wednesday or Lent, the tradition is believed to have begun around 325 AD.

Lent, which is derived from the old English word ‘lenten' meaning spring season, is traditionally a period of abstinence when Christians fast, give up certain luxuries, and adopt a spiritual practice that leads to renewal of the soul.

The story behind it is that Jesus left for the desert to prepare his soul for an intense three-year period of healing people, preaching, and ministering, and was, ultimately, crucified by the Roman empire and religious leaders. So, Christians imitate Jesus' actions.

A notable practice among Catholics is abstaining from meat on Fridays, often with other abstinences. Praying and giving alms are also part of the Lent observance. Ultimately, it is supposed to end with one becoming a higher version of oneself, feeling more connected to God, and being grateful for what they have.