Happy April Fools’ Day 2023 Wishes, Funny WhatsApp Quotes To Share

The day is also celebrated as All Fools Day

People around the world celebrate April Fools' Day on April 1. As the name suggests, people play pranks on their friends and office colleagues. Some also crack jokes and send funny texts to fool their close ones. The day is also celebrated as All Fools' Day. And, not to forget, you can't take the pranks personally. After all, it's that time of year when you can have fun. So, what are you waiting for? For those who are running out of jokes and puns, we got you covered. Happy April Fools' Day 2023 wishes: Funny Quotes, Jokes, Puns, images

– If anyone thinks that you are smart then just smile at him and wish him a Happy April Fool's Day and he would know it all.

– On the occasion of April Fool's Day, let us come together and salute all the foolish people around us as they are special in their ways.

– Officially we all are nothing less than fools on just one day of the year and therefore, we must celebrate it to the fullest. Happy April Fool's Day to you.

– There are so many tensions in this world and just one day to take a break from them….. Best wishes on April Fool's Day to you.

– A fool is always a fool and therefore, the date doesn't matter….. But still, I want to wish you on April 1st a very Happy Fool's Day!!!

– I might have not wished you on Holi or Diwali, Christmas or New Year but I want to wish you the most special day of the year for you….. Happy April Fool's Day to you.

– You always surprise me with your humour, talent, and personality and now I just impressed you with my skills to surprise you with my lies….. Happy April Fool's Day.