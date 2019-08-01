Hamza Bin Laden Reportedly Dead: Know All About Osama Bin Laden's Son

Hamza bin Laden , son of former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been killed, US media reported on Wednesday citing American officials. According to the New York Times, Hamza bin Laden had been killed in an operation during the first two years of the Donald Trump administration even before the State Department had announced a USD 1 million reward for his whereabouts in February this year. The US officials, however, have not yet revealed the details of the place or date. Al Qaeda was behind the deadly September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Here's all you need to know about Hamza Bin Laden, Osama bin Laden's Son:

Hamza bin Laden was the 15th of Osama bin Laden's 20 children. Hamza bin Laden's mother Khairiah Sabar was one of the Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives. Hamza Bin Laden was regarded as the potential successor to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was believed to be 30 years old and was sometimes dubbed the "crown prince of jihad". Before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, Hamza Bin Laden learnt how to handle weapons, and ranted in his thin voice against Americans, Jews and "Crusaders" in videos uploaded online. In 2016 al Qaeda released a video message in which Hamza bin Laden urged ISIS and other terrorists in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country paves the way to "liberating Palestine." The US State Department had designated him as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in January 2017. Hamza bin Laden is believed to have made his last public appearance in 2018. US forces had found a video Hamza bin Laden's wedding to the daughter of another senior al Qaeda official that is believed to have taken place in Iran. Hamza bin Laden was believed to have been under house arrest in Iran.

(With inputs from ANI, AFP)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.