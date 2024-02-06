Hamas's Gaza Chief Has 'Become A Terrorist On The Run', Says Israel

Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar was "moving from hideout to hideout" says Israel. (File)

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar was "moving from hideout to hideout" and "unable to communicate" with his entourage.

"He has now become a terrorist on the run from being the leader of Hamas" in the Palestinian territory, Gallant told a televised briefing, without elaborating on Sinwar's presumed current location.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)