Hamas's Gaza Chief Has "Become A Terrorist On The Run", Says Israel

"He has now become a terrorist on the run from being the leader of Hamas" in the Palestinian territory, Gallant told a televised briefing, without elaborating on Sinwar's presumed current location.

Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar was "moving from hideout to hideout" says Israel. (File)

Jerusalem:

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar was "moving from hideout to hideout" and "unable to communicate" with his entourage.

