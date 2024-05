Hamas says they are ready to reach a "complete agreement" with Israel. (File)

Hamas said they informed ceasefire talks mediators that they are ready to reach a "complete agreement" including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," a statement from the group said on Thursday.

