Hamas Says 178 Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza Since Truce Ended

The Israeli army said it had struck more than 200 targets.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said 178 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory on Friday after fighting resumed following the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Israel resumed its deadly bombardment of the densely populated territory shortly after the week-long truce expired at 0500 GMT. The Israeli army said it had struck more than 200 targets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)