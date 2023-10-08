Over 500 Dead In Hamas' Surprise Land-Air-Sea Attack On Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to avenge what he said was a "black day" for Israel, saying the army will strike back at Hamas in Gaza with full force.

The Israel military suffered significant losses and Palestinian group said it had captured dozens of soldiers. "Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians," the army said.

The Indian embassy in Israel has asked its citizens to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," it said in an advisory.

President Joe Biden pledged "rock solid" support for Israel in what he described as "terrorist assaults" by the Hamas group, with an announcement on US military assistance expected imminently.

Saturday's assault, the biggest incursion into Israel in decades, coincides with US-backed moves to push Saudi Arabia towards normalising ties with Israel in return for a defence deal between Washington and Riyadh.

The Islamist group started the multi-pronged attack with more than 5,000 rockets aimed as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, some bypassing the Iron Dome defence system and hitting buildings.

Hamas fighters breached Gaza's security barrier and attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts, opening fire on residents and passersby.

Hamas released images of several Israelis taken captive. Bodies were strewn on the streets of the Israeli town of Sderot near Gaza and inside cars, the windscreens shattered by hails of bullets.

Israel and Palestinian militants have fought several wars since Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007. The latest comes as tensions heightened after Israel closed its borders to Gazan workers.