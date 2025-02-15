Hamas Releases 3 Israeli Hostages In Exchange For 369 Palestinian Prisoners

The release of three Israeli hostages, Israeli-Argentine Yair Horn, Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Israeli-Russian Sasha Troufanov, happened on Saturday, following successful mediation efforts by Egyptian and Qatari officials. The hostages, who were seized by Hamas militants during an attack on October 7, 2023, were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which then transported them to Israeli forces. The military has confirmed that the freed hostages are now back in Israel. The release is part of a prisoner swap agreement that will see 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees freed in exchange for the three Israeli hostages. The agreement is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The three hostages, who were held captive for several months, were seen being handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis. They were reportedly in good health and were seen clutching gift bags and certificates marking the end of their captivity. However, the situation remains volatile, with tensions running high between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military has been accused of blocking aid from entering Gaza, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region. Hamas has threatened to hold off on releasing more hostages if Israel fails to meet its aid obligations. The release of the three hostages brings the total number of hostages released since the ceasefire began to 19. However, many more hostages remain in captivity, and efforts are ongoing to secure their release. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with thousands of people left homeless and without access to basic necessities like food, water, and electricity. The international community has called for an immediate end to the violence and for all parties to work towards a lasting ceasefire. In a related development, US President Donald Trump's recent comments calling for Palestinians to be moved permanently out of Gaza have been widely condemned. The comments have been seen as inflammatory and have exacerbated tensions in the region. As the situation continues to unfold, all eyes are on the release of the remaining hostages and the maintenance of the ceasefire.

