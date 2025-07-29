Advertisement

At UN, Palestinian PM Urges Hamas To Surrender Control Of Gaza, Disarm

"Israel must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip and Hamas must relinquish its control over the strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority," Mohammad Mustafa said.

Palestinian PM Mohammad Mustafa at a conference at UN in New York, Monday.
United Nations:

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa said Monday that Hamas must disarm and give up control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority to restore security in the war-torn territory.

"Israel must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip and Hamas must relinquish its control over the strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority," Mustafa said at a conference on the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians at the United Nations in New York. 

