'Hamas Has Lost Control Over North Gaza': Israel's Message For Gazans

Israel said Hamas may try to prevent the civilians from moving southwards. (File)

Hamas has lost its control over northern Gaza, Israeli forces claimed today amid a delay in a truce deal that will halt the brutal war with Hamas for four days and allow the release of hostages.

The military has issued a 4 pm (local time) deadline to Gaza City residents to evacuate to the humanitarian zone, but said the Palestinian Hamas group may try to prevent them from moving southwards.

"To civilians in northern Gaza: Residents of Gaza City, especially the neighborhoods of the Old City of Jabalia and Shuja'iya, we urge you to evacuate your residential areas immediately in order to preserve your safety via the Salah al-Din Road until 16:00, to reach the south of Wadi Gaza and the humanitarian zone," said Israel Defence Forces on X.

There will be a local tactical pause in the military activity between 10 am-2 pm in al-Salam and al-Manara neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, they informed.

"Hamas has lost its control over northern Gaza and is trying to prevent you from moving south for your safety," they said and issued a helpline for those who find their path blocked.

Hamas will release at least 50 hostages in return or 150 Palestinian prisoners during the four-day truce, but not today as was expected. Israel has hinted at a delay in the breakthrough deal that came after nearly seven weeks of war.

A Palestinian official told AFP that the delay stemmed from the "last minute" details over which hostages would be released and how.

Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen had dragged across the Gaza border about 240 civilians and soldiers during their October 7 raids in Israeli border towns. As many as 1,200 people (mostly civilians) were killed in the attack, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel began relentless bombing in response and a ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza. Over 14,000 people including thousands of children have been killed in the counterattack in Gaza, according to Hamas.