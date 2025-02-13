Hamas Calls For "Solidarity Marches" Worldwide Against Trump's Gaza Plan

Hamas on Wednesday called for worldwide "solidarity marches" over the weekend to protest a US plan endorsed by Israel to displace Palestinians from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

"We... call on the masses of our people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world to go out in massive solidarity marches" from Friday through Sunday to denounce "the plans to displace our Palestinian people from their land", Hamas said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)