Advertisement

Hamas Calls For "Solidarity Marches" Worldwide Against Trump's Gaza Plan

"We... call on the masses of our people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world to go out in massive solidarity marches" from Friday through Sunday to denounce "the plans to displace our Palestinian people from their land", Hamas said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Hamas Calls For "Solidarity Marches" Worldwide Against Trump's Gaza Plan
Gaza City:

Hamas on Wednesday called for worldwide "solidarity marches" over the weekend to protest a US plan endorsed by Israel to displace Palestinians from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

"We... call on the masses of our people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world to go out in massive solidarity marches" from Friday through Sunday to denounce "the plans to displace our Palestinian people from their land", Hamas said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hamas, Trump Gaza Plan, Israel Hamas War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now