Hair Flip, Sword Dance, Camelcade: Highlights Of Trump's Middle East Tour

Donald Trump, who is on a four-day visit to the Middle East, has had a pretty eventful tour so far. With stops in Riyadh, Doha, and the UAE, the US President had some high-profile diplomatic engagements with regional leaders. He also visited military bases, toured cultural landmarks, and announced new trade and defence deals.

Trump began his trip in Saudi Arabia, arriving in Riyadh on May 13. Air Force One was escorted by Saudi F-15 fighter jets.

Saudi F-15's providing honorary escort for Air Force One! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/c0EURfBRNt — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 13, 2025

Upon arrival, the Beast, the US presidential limousine, rolled into the Saudi Royal Court accompanied by a parade of horses carrying American flags.

The Beast pulls up to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh ???? pic.twitter.com/NSxhzaFk5o — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 13, 2025

In Riyadh, Trump met Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa and urged him to normalise ties with Israel.

The highlight of the Riyadh leg was the signing of a record-breaking $142 billion arms deal between the US and Saudi Arabia, the largest in American history, according to the White House. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman signed the deal. The agreement covered military systems, gas turbines, services, and arms, laying the groundwork for future energy and security cooperation.

In Doha, Qatar, Trump was welcomed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Al Wajba Palace. The reception featured a traditional sword dance, where Trump watched on as Qatari dancers performed the ceremonial Ardah.

President @realDonaldTrump and the Emir of Qatar watch a sword dancing ceremony at Al Wajba Palace ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rDs6KOO8XY — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 14, 2025

It was the camelcade that stole the show. As Trump's motorcade made its way to the palace, it was flanked by rows of camels mounted by sherpas, dressed in traditional Qatari attire.

Scene in Qatar from President Trump's motorcade! ???? pic.twitter.com/20I4DEQuZ6 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 14, 2025

Red Cybertrucks (Tesla's futuristic electric pickup) also joined the convoy.

Red Cybertrucks escorting Trump in Qatar.



Perfect match: an overhyped, glitchy Cybertruck escorting a grievance-filled President with overinflated ego. pic.twitter.com/fwIWr8jg0k — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 15, 2025

Later in the day, Trump visited US troops stationed at Al Udeid Air Force Base and attended a state dinner in Doha. Here, he announced several trade and defence deals with Qatar, including what he called a "record order" of Boeing jets.

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Al Udeid Air Force Base to speak to U.S. and Qatari Troops! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/G6P9IeNdIW — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 15, 2025

Trump's final stop was the UAE, where he was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Air Force One was escorted by Emirati F-16s and Mirage jets as it landed in Abu Dhabi.

Emirati F-16s and Mirages providing honorary escort for Air Force One into Abu Dhabi! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/syycRORxIL — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 15, 2025

The highlight of the Emirati welcome was the ceremonial reception at Qasr Al Watan, the UAE's presidential palace, where Trump was welcomed with the beating of drums.

What a welcome in UAE!! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/khfjPQ73jD — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 15, 2025

One of the rich moments of the UAE visit was the Al-Ayyala dance, a traditional war dance performed by lines of women in white robes, rhythmically swaying canes and flipping their hair to the beat of drums. The dance is often called the "hair flip dance".

The welcome ceremony in UAE continues! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/sXqS1IboMN — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 15, 2025

Trump also toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an architectural marvel and one of the world's largest mosques.

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque pic.twitter.com/xwAN9tTD9q — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 15, 2025

Trump announced over $200 billion in new business deals with the UAE, along with a major agreement on artificial intelligence (AI).