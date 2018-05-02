H&M, Zara And Others Ban Mohair Products After Animal Cruelty Investigation

Angora goats are bred primarily for their soft inner coats, which are generally shorn twice a year.

Some of the world's largest clothing chains, including Zara, H&M, Gap and Topshop, have vowed to discontinue selling mohair apparel following allegations of animal cruelty at a dozen goat farms in South Africa.Mohair, made from the hair of Angora goats, is prized for its softness and often used in sweaters, coats and winter scarves. But video footage from an investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals shows workers dragging goats by the horns and legs and lifting them off the floor by their tails. In some cases, the goats cry as they are shorn. Afterwards workers are seen throwing goats across the floor.It's unclear if any of the brands sourced mohair from the farms that were investigated.Removing mohair from store shelves will not be instantaneous. H&M, which is working to trace the source of all of its products, plans to ban mohair across all 4,700 of its stores by 2020.

"The supply chain for mohair production is challenging to control - a credible standard does not exist - therefore we have decided to ban mohair fiber from our assortment by 2020 at the latest," Helena Johansson, a spokesperson for H&M Group, wrote in an email.



As of Monday afternoon, mohair products were still widely available across retailers' websites. Mohair-blend cardigans were selling for $29.99 at H&M, while Banana Republic touted wool-mohair tuxedo jackets for $548.

