H-1B: The Visa That Links Musk, Nadella And Pichai's Rise In US

The H-1B visa has helped highly skilled professionals from across the world to advance America's technology sector. Three stalwarts who have made an indelible mark in the US after obtaining an H-1B visa are - Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

For many Indians, it has symbolised the realisation of the "American Dream", however, on September 21, US President Donald Trump imposed a new $100,000 fee on this visa, pushing it into major controversy. Earlier, the H-1B visa fees had typically ranged from about $2,000 to $5,000.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said "all big companies" are on board. He said the change will likely result in far fewer H-1B visas than the 85,000 annual cap allows because "it's just not economic anymore."

Elon Musk

The billionaire, who could soon turn into the world's first trillionaire, has been responsible for the success of SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and X Corp, and has employed tech professionals from across the globe. Musk first entered the US on a J-1 exchange visa and later transitioned to an H-1B visa to pursue academics and business.

"The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk had posted on X December 28.

"Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend," he added.

However, a day later, he claimed that the H-1B visa program is "broken and needs major reform".

Satya Nadella

Microsoft's chief executive officer had started his career in the 1990s under the H-1B visa program. He has highlighted the program's importance for attracting global talent, which he believes is critical for innovation and economic growth.

In an episode of Marketplace's "Make Me Smart" podcast, Nadella had said that "Every country should look at their immigration policy and, especially in this case, it's about American competitiveness." He also added, "At least at Microsoft, when we think about H-1B, it's mostly about high-skilled labor that allows us, an American company, to be globally competitive."

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google chief Sundar Pichai came to the US as an international student before transitioning into H-1B visa.

On June 23, 2020, Pichai had expressed his opinion on X over the Trump administration's proclamation at the time of suspending immigrant work visas. He wrote, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."

Pichai, over the years has risen to become the CEO of Alphabet, and has overseen innovations in AI, Google Cloud and hardware like Pixel phones and Nest devices.

Indians make up 71 per cent of all the approved H-1B applications, according to data by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

India Reaction

Regarding the visa fee hike, India had said it could lead to humanitarian consequences and cause disruptions among families. It said that it is studying the implications of the hike and hoped that the US authorities will address the matter.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry wrote, "The government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."