Gunmen Shoot Dead Two Afghan Women Supreme Court Judges In Kabul

A wave of assassinations continues to rattle Afghanistan. (Representational)

Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the supreme court in the country's capital early Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

Police said they were killed in the centre of Kabul while on their way to work.

"They were judges working for the supreme court," said Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the attorney general's office.

