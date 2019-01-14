Gunman Opens Fire At US Supply Chain Facility, Takes 2 Hostage

Schools in the area have been placed on a modified lockdown. (Representational)

Police dispatched a SWAT team to a United Parcel Service Inc processing facility in southern New Jersey on Monday after an armed man fired shots and took a woman and another person hostage, authorities and local media said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in what the Atlanta-based company said was an "active shooter situation" at a UPS mail sorting facility in Logan Township, New Jersey. UPS offered no further details..

"UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company's supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey," the company said in a statement.

Police were called to the facility between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. (1330 to 1430 GMT) after the hostages were taken, at least two local television stations reported, citing unidentified sources.

An officer answering the phone at Logan Township police would confirm only that a SWAT team had been dispatched to the scene, which is about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Philadelphia.

"We do have an incident," he said. "Other than that, I don't have any information."

Officials in Gloucester County, which includes Logan Township, said 32 employees were inside the facility at the time of the incident, and that the building was subsequently evacuated, CBS3 reported.

The incident prompted Logan Township Schools to be placed on a modified lockdown, meaning that no one can enter or exit school facilities, CBS reported.