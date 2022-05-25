Gun Found In Class 2 Student's Desk, Officials Say 'Grateful It Didn't Result In Texas-Like Tragedy'

Nineteen children were killed in shooting at Texas school.

Shortly after 19 students were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, officials at a school in Sacramento said they found a gun and loaded magazine in the desk of a second grader. According to ABC10, the staff at Edward Kemble Elementary School launched an investigation after students told them about the gun.

"We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today's tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas," a letter sent by school district to parents said, as per ABC10 report.

KCRA3, a CNBC-affiliated television network, reported that police were called to the school as soon as the incident was reported.

The report also said that the school thanked the students who came forward to report the weapon.

The incident at Texas school was the eighth mass shooting this year, according to news agency AFP, and came 10 days after another 18-year-old murdered 10 African Americans at a supermarket in New York.

Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos, who rained bullets on little children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, was killed by the police. Investigators later said that Ramos was armed with a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines.

Ramos, according to the police, fired at his grandmother before leaving for the school. He was a student at Uvalde High School before finding work at a Wendy's outlet.

His social media was full of photos of guns that he bought on his 18th birthday, state senator Roland Gutierrez has been quoted as saying.

The incident has intensified the debate in the US around having tougher gun control laws.