2 Killed In Shooting During Annual Concert In Texas To Mark End Of Slavery

A shooter killed two revellers and injured a dozen others at a Texas park concert yesterday during an annual celebration to mark the end of slavery in the US. The shooting occurred late Saturday night (local time) during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock and a manhunt is still on.

"Round Rock Police have confirmed that 14 victims were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, and two were declared deceased at the scene following a shooting at Old Settlers Park during Round Rock's annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15th," said Round Rock Police.

Two groups had an argument at the concert, which led to the shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks told reporters at the scene. He added that the two victims who died were not involved in the fight.

Round Rock police said a manhunt is on for the suspect who they described as a black man with a thin build. He was about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, had short dreadlocks, and was wearing a white hoodie at the time of the incident, they said.

The police have also announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the US, is celebrated in June every year to mark the ending of slavery.