'I Got A Lil Secret': Texas Teen's Insta Chat Before He Shot Students

US school shooting: The shooter's last message was at around 9.16 am.

Hours before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, shot off a text message on social media - "I'm about to".

Messaging a girl from what reports suggest was his Instagram account, Ramos also said: "'I got a lil secret I wanna tell u". He added the emoji of a smiley covering its mouth.

His last message was at around 9.16 am.

At 11.32 am, he was shooting little children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Nineteen children were among the 21 people he killed before he was shot dead.

Ramos had first messaged the girl from his reported account @salv8dor_ after tagging her in a photo of guns. He messaged her again on Tuesday morning, just before the shooting.

"I'm about to," he wrote in the message.

The girl asked - "About to what?"

He replied: "I'll tell you before 11."

Ramos, according to the police, fired at his grandmother before leaving for the school. He was a student at Uvalde High School before finding work at a Wendy's outlet.

According to reports, he had bought the guns he used in the shooting legally when he turned 18.

His social media was full of photos of guns that he bought on his 18th birthday, state senator Roland Gutierrez has been quoted as saying.

Under a new Texan law passed in September, those aged 18-21 could buy guns if they had a protective order, because they were at risk of family violence, stalking, prostitution or sex trafficking.