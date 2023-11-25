Gulf Air Says Its Data Breached, Vital Operations Not Affected: Report

Gulf Air says emergency plans were deployed to contain the breach (File)

Gulf Air said its data was breached on Friday but its operations and vital systems were not affected, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Saturday.

The agency quoted the company as saying that "as a result of this illegal breach some information from the company's email system and customers' database could be compromised" and it added emergency plans were deployed to contain the breach.

