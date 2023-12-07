GTA 6 Trailer Breaks 3 World Records In 24 Hours Of Release

The trailer reveals that the sixth chapter is coming in 2025.

Rockstar Games finally released the trailer for its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI on Tuesday, after it was leaked on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Released a decade ago, the highly anticipated trailer surpassed 121 million views within 48 hours on YouTube. The trailer also broke three world records as per the Guinness World Records (GWR). The trailer became the most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours with 90,421,491 views.

Further, it also became the most-liked videogame trailer on YouTube with 8.9 million likes in the first 24 hours alone. It has surpassed the seemingly untouchable Mr Beast to become the most-viewed non-music YouTube video in 24 hours outside of the videogame bubble, as per GWR.

Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games, said, "Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences. We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

The trailer reveals that the sixth chapter is coming in 2025. The trailer showcases Lucia, a female protagonist engaged in a crime spree across bustling beaches, city highways, and clubs alongside her partner, resembling a Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic. As the trailer unfolds, Lucia and her boyfriend are portrayed engaging in heists reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde in the backdrop of Vice City.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has faced challenges with leaks. In 2022, hackers exposed unreleased footage from the upcoming GTA instalment. The gaming community was shaken by the appearance of authentic screenshots and gameplay videos online, a situation acknowledged by the company as a result of a "network intrusion."

According to a press release from Rockstar Games, the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025.