xAI is rolling out ChatGPT competitor Grok for Premium+ subscribers.

Elon Musk recently unveiled his artificial intelligence chatbot called Grok. It is the first product of Mr Musk's xAI company and it is trained using real-time data from the X platform. Recently, the chatbot declined to complete a user's request and cited rival company OpenAI's use case policy. "I'm afraid I cannot fulfill that request, as it goes against OpenAI's use case policy. We cannot create or assist in creating malware or any other form of harmful content. Instead, I can provide you with information on how to protect your system from such threats or offer general advice on cybersecurity best practices, Would you like that?" GrokAI said.

Following this, ChatGPT took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a screengrab of the same and wrote, "We have a lot in common." Since being shared, their post amassed a lot of reactions as users speculated that the newly launched chatbot might be trained using ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's codebase.

Elon Musk took note of the same and responded, "Well, son, since you scraped all the data from this platform for your training, you ought to know."

Mr Musk said he "donated the first $100 million" to the development of OpenAI when it was a non-profit. Although he has "no ownership or control" on OpenAI now, he was one of the original founders of the company that launched ChatGPT but left in 2018 after disagreements with the management. In recent months, he has been criticising the company and its product, including the chatbot.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX Chief said on Thursday that xAI is rolling out ChatGPT competitor Grok for Premium+ subscribers of social media platform X. He announced it in a post on X, without revealing anymore details of the launch. Last month, he had said that as soon as Grok was out of early beta testing, it would become available to the subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed on reducing the company's reliance on advertising and has turned his focus on subscriptions and making them more attractive.