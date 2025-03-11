Grieving Chinese Woman Spends Rs 19 Lakh To Clone Her Dead Dog

A Chinese woman has gone viral on social media after it was revealed that she spent Rs 19 lakh (160,000 yuan) to clone her dead dog after its departure left her heartbroken, according to a report in South China Morning Post. The woman, surnamed Xu, from Hangzhou in eastern China, had bought a Doberman in 2011, whom she affectionately called Joker.

The duo forged an unbreakable bond for the next decade as Xu went through different phases of her schooling and professional career. However, at the age of nine, Joker required surgery for malignant sarcoma in its neck. Due to the risks involved with anaesthesia, it underwent the procedure without sedation, calmly cooperating.

The dog's condition, however, deteriorated next year as it developed heart problems, leading to bouts of coughing, wheezing and twitching. Despite Xu's commitment to ensuring the best healthcare for Joker, he passed away from a heart attack in November 2022, aged 11.

“Joker was my closest friend. It witnessed a decade of my life, from my studies to my career. It was always so trusting and strong, enduring the pain bravely," Xu said.

'Little Joker'

The death left a lasting impact on Xu who started suffering from insomnia, a weakened immune system, and frequent illnesses. Looking for a way out, Xu, who had been following China's pet cloning industry for years, thought of a way out.

She visited a pet cloning facility and decided to clone Joker and paid the said fee upfront. The cloning company took a small piece of skin from Joker's abdomen and the tips of its ears for the procedure.

A year later, Xu received an ultrasound report, confirming that the procedure was a success. Prior to the start of the 2024 Lunar New Year, Xu picked up the new dog and named him "Little Joker". As per Xu, both Joker and Little Joker have an identical black spot near the nose and display similar behaviour.

“Caring for this new life helped me temporarily forget the pain of losing Joker,” Xu said.

“I lacked experience raising Joker and left many regrets. Little Joker gives me a second chance to love and care for it fully,” she added.

Animal cloning is legal in China but the practice must comply with ethical guidelines, and cloning companies must have the proper qualifications.