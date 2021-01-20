'A Very Happy Old Man': Greta Thunberg's Parting Scorch At Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg commented on a photo of Donald Trump leaving the White House one last time.

Standing on the steps of a helicopter with a fist in the air and a nonchalant expression on his way out of the White House one last time, Donald Trump could not escape one last burn from feisty teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday.

Posting a picture of the outgoing US President's farewell from the White House, Ms Thunberg tweeted, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

The 18-year-old and 74-year-old with an unamicable history had last exchanged notes late last year as Mr Trump's defeat to Joe Biden in the US elections became increasingly apparent, prompting a meltdown on Twitter.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!" Greta Thunberg had tweeted in response to a tweet from Donald Trump that read "STOP THE COUNT!"

Greta Thunberg's tweet was phrased exactly like Donald Trump's December 2019 insult directed at her. Mr Trump had criticised Time Magazine's decision to name the teenage climate activist as person of the year and written, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Offering no apology for provoking the January 6 riot in Washington nor retracting his baseless claims of election fraud, Donald Trump left the White House for the last time on Wednesday, skipping the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US president in an extraordinary break with tradition.

Drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times, Mr Trump is being ousted by a polar opposite with the Democrat Biden intent on charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation.

In a sign of the collective sense of relief and elation at his exit, #ByeDon trended on Twitter with thousands of tweets and memes.