Greta Thunberg Detained In Brussels For Blocking Road During Protest

An AFP journalist saw the iconic Swede -- who has previously been detained for civil disobedience at protests in various countries -- carried away by police after refusing to leave a sit-in.

Greta Thunberg Detained In Brussels For Blocking Road During Protest
The rally was calling for the European Union to end subsidies on Fossil Fuels.
Brussels:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of protesters detained Saturday for blocking a road in the Belgian capital at a demonstration against fossil fuel subsidies.

An AFP journalist saw the iconic Swede -- who has previously been detained for civil disobedience at protests in various countries -- carried away by police after refusing to leave a sit-in.

Thunberg, 21, was part of a smaller group of demonstrators who broke away from a march organised by the United for Climate Justice movement that began outside the European Parliament. 

The rally was calling for the European Union -- headquartered in Brussels -- to end subsidies for fossil fuels to achieve its ambitious goal of making the continent carbon neutral by 2050. 

"This will not happen without an immediate phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies," climate activists, scientists and economists wrote in an open letter to EU leaders. 

"Until these necessary changes occur, people will continue to take to the streets to make our voices heard and hold you accountable."

Greta Thunberg Detained In Brussels For Blocking Road During Protest
This City Has Been Voted World's Best For Its "Unique, Indoor-Outdoor Way Of Life"
